Mary Rebecca "Becky" Hodges Austin died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home. She was a member of Antioch Freewill Baptist Church. She graduated from Thaxton High School and was a retired beautician and retired from The Video Shop in Oxford. She is survived by her son, Steve Hodges of Ecru; two sisters, Gena Hodges of Pontotoc and Rena Chrestman of Toccopola; one granddaughter, Stevie Hodges; two grandsons, Carley Hodges of Toccopola and Wesley Harris of Ecru. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gathright and Mary Hodges; and her sister, Glenda Collums. Services will be at 11AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2020, 10AM until service time.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.