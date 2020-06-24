Mary Rebecca "Becky" Hodges Austin died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home. She was a member of Antioch Freewill Baptist Church. She graduated from Thaxton High School and was a retired beautician and retired from The Video Shop in Oxford. She is survived by her son, Steve Hodges of Ecru; two sisters, Gena Hodges of Pontotoc and Rena Chrestman of Toccopola; one granddaughter, Stevie Hodges; two grandsons, Carley Hodges of Toccopola and Wesley Harris of Ecru. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gathright and Mary Hodges; and her sister, Glenda Collums. Services will be at 11AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2020, 10AM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
76°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 6:31 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.