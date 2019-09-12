On Monday evening September 9, 2019, Dianne Davis Hodges, 71, resident of the Dry Creek Community, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home following an extended illness. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Hodges will be at 1 PM Friday September 13 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Jerry Kelly will officiate and Personal Reflections will be given by long time friend, Linda Monroe. Burial will follow in Boxs Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Hodges was born July 30, 1948 in Ripley , the daughter of the late Ellis and Eula Hughey Davis. She was a 1966 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was married July 8, 1966 to her beloved husband, Charles Hodges who survives. A member of Bethel United Methodist Church near Rienzi, Mrs. Hodges was employed as secretary for the Pine Grove School System for over 20 years before retiring. Mrs. Hodges will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. The love for her family was unending and she enjoyed every opportunity shared with them. Her interests included gospel music, playing the piano and visits to the mountains. Yard sales were her passion, always calling her name and wherever she traveled, the trailer was ready to go. Mrs. Hodges touched many lives by her gentle way, generous smile and loving spirit. She leaves behind many memories and her family finds comfort in knowing they will meet again. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband of 53 years, memories will be cherished by her children, Karen Isbell and Justin Hodges (Nicole) , both of the Dry Creek Community and Shaundra Spires (David) of Ripley, one sister, Lana Richardson (Harry) of the Spout Springs Community, one brother, Ronnie Davis (Mona) of Dry Creek, six grandchildren, Jimmy, Marleigh and Berlin Spires, Tyler and Sarah Isbell and Broc Hodges. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Davis. The family request that memorials be directed to the Gideon's, PO Box 4, Ripley, MS 38663. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hodges family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.