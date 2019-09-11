TIPPAH COUNTY -- Dianne Davis Hodges, 71, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her residence in the Dry Creek Community. Services will be on Friday September 13 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday September 12 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Boxs Chapel Cemetery.

