Wayne Hodges, 51, was called home to heaven on March 1, 2020. Wayne was born July 5, 1968, to Harold W. Hodges, Jr. and Kathy Malpass Hodges in Jackson, MS. He grew up in Jackson attending First Presbyterian Day School, Education Center and graduated with a business degree from Mississippi College. He was baptized as an infant and made his profession of faith as a child at Alta Woods Presbyterian Church PCA in Jackson. After graduating from Mississippi College Wayne moved to Algoma, MS and worked for the next 25 years in his dad's businesses. After moving to north MS Wayne joined the Lawndale Presbyterian Church PCA in Tupelo, MS where for the last 20 years he served taking up monies at the Wednesday night family supper. Wayne also attended Old Monroe Presbyterian Church in Algoma as well as the Algoma Baptist Church. As a child Wayne was diagnosed as autistic at a time when autism was an unknown handicap. Wayne's mother devoted her life to raising Wayne including taking him to early speech therapy, teaching him scripture and assisting with his education. Wayne overcame his handicap to lead a productive life with many friends. One of Wayne's favorite things in life was attending antique car shows with his father. They showed several antique cars over the last 30 years and traveled to many shows and swap meets. Wayne was a member of the Pontotoc Ridge Runners car club. He owned several cars over the years but his last, a Mustang convertible, was his favorite. Wayne is survived by his parents, his paternal grandmother, Alene C. Hodges of Algoma, His aunt and uncle, Patti and Bill Hodges of Tupelo, his cousin Wesley Hodges (Jeannie) of Las Vegas, NV, and his cousin Wade Hodges of Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Harold W. Hodges, Sr., his maternal grandfather Jesse Malpass, his maternal grandmother Maurine Burns, a favorite aunt and uncle, Martha and Edward Easley, and numerous great aunts and uncles. Services will be at Browning Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Visitation will be at Browning Funeral Home from 5 PM to 8 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020, and from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the service. Burial will be in Old Monroe Cemetery in Algoma, MS. Pall bearers will be men of the Lawndale Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the Old Monroe Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 114, Algoma, MS 38820.
