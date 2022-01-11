Jennie Beth Ray Hodges passed away peacefully at her daughter's residence in Columbus, MS on Sunday, January 9, 2022, after an extended illness of Alzheimer's disease. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at Verona United Methodist Church, Verona, MS. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Jim McClurken officiating and Bro. Jeremy Funderburk assisting. Interment will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Community Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbus, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home directing. . She was born on August 31, 1933, to Lucius and Willie Mae Ray. She married Clifton Hodges on February 24, 1951. She was an active member of Verona United Methodist Church until the progression of her illness made it impossible to attend. At VUMC, she was a member of the Dorcas Circle and a charter member of the Challenger Sunday School class. She and Clifton have lived in Verona over 65 years, only moving to Columbus with their daughter when her health required it. Beth owned and operated Hodges Child Nursery in Verona, MS for 34 years. Her daycare was the first public daycare in Verona. The children that came through the nursery remained a part of her family even after they became parents themselves. She always enjoyed their visits. She enjoyed being with her family, and joining them in the things they did. She and Clifton volunteered with the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan group as ushers at the Bancorp South Coliseum, as well as helping with fish cooking that the Civitan group cooked for. She was also an active volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program in Verona. Beth enjoyed helping her family and friends in any way that she could. Her grandsons were both very dear to her, as were her granddaughter-in-law, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Clifton Hodges; one daughter, Debbie (Larry) Taylor; one grandson, Chris (Amanda); and two great grandchildren, Madison and Clay Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Cheryl Wayne Ray, and one grandson, Nick Taylor. The family would like to say a special thank you to Ms. Alice Patterson (sitter), and our Legacy Hospice family - Charlene Cooke, Barbara Tallent, Keke Chandler, Karen Barrett, Wes Barrett and Rev. Tim Hudson, and all other Legacy employees that have helped her family provide care. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to Verona United Methodist Church, PO Box 370, Verona, MS 38879; Meals on Wheels, c/o Methodist Senior Services, 2800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or to the church or charity of the donor's choice.
