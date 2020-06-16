PONTOTOC -- John Paul Hodges, 66, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 1PM until service time Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.

