L.Q. Hodges, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after an extended illness. He was born in Lee County on July 13, 1934 to Columbus Ira Hodges and Edrie May (Garner) Hodges. L.Q. attended Itawamba Community College and completed several American Institute of Banking courses. He was a respected and loved resident of Nettleton where he lived most of his life. He worked for Bancorpsouth for 39 years and served as the Vice President of the Nettleton Branch. He was a member of the Nettleton Lions Club for 36 years.L.Q. was a Deacon for 54 years at Jones Chapel Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church in Nettleton where he was a member. He taught Sunday School for many years until his health failed. He was an Army Veteran who served from 1956 until 1958 and also served in the National Guard. He loved listening to gospel music, reading, and spending time with his family. Services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Nettleton First Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Pounders and Bro. Bradley Geno officiating . Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Peggy (Jackson) Hodges of Nettleton; one son, Steve Hodges (Regina) of Nettleton; one daughter, Rhonda Rogers (Don) of Nettleton; five grandchildren, Neal Hodges (Stacy), Jordan Hodges (Claudia), Katie Rogers, Betsy Rogers, and Ben Rogers; two great grandchildren, Blaze Hodges and Natalie Hodges. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister. Pallbearers include, Neal Hodges, Jordan Hodges, Ben Rogers, David Parker, Jeff Martin, and Steve Clayton. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Billy Jones and Kenneth Jones. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and will continue Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time all at the Nettleton First Baptist Church. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
