Margaret Ann Hodges, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 09, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 1 p.m. at Carter's Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 12, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 13, 11-12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Carter's Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS.

