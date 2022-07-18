Mavienne Smith Hodges of New Albany, age 88, died Friday, July 15 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was born December 9, 1933 to William Brewer and Essie Jewel Garrison Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Rev. Charles Smith, her sister, Carolyn Goodwin, her daughter, Diane Jackson McGill, and her granddaughter, Amanda Beard. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Hodges, her brother, Dean Smith, and her three children, Barbara Taylor (Don), Eddie Yoe (Jane), and Ronnie Yoe. She was an active member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church where she taught women's Sunday school until her health declined. She was an avid gardener, quilter, seamstress, reader, and enjoyed social media. She enjoyed traveling and playing games, especially cards. She enjoyed hand crafts. She loved being with children and caring for them. She has seven grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was a retired nurse, having worked at Shands Hospital, Northeast Mississippi Hospital in Booneville, and North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was Health Occupations Supervisor for ICC at the Tupelo campus from 1965- 1981, having helped set up the LPN nursing program, EMT program, and Allied Health programs. Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, outside New Albany on Tuesday, July 19, with Dr. Rex Yancey and David Blackwell officiating. A visitation will be at the church from 1-3pm followed by the service at 3. There will be no graveside service. As a nurse, since Covid 19 numbers are high again, she requests that all visitors and participants wear masks and take appropriate Covid 19 precautions. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
