Bobby Hugh Hodges, Sr., 86, resident of the Dumas Community, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his residence. Services honoring the life of Mr. Hodges will be at 4 PM Saturday, July 23 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Dewayne Morgan and Bro. Don Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Mr. Hodges was born January 4, 1936, in Tippah County to the late John Duell and Ervel Zilphia Tigrett Hodges. He was a graduate of the Dumas Public School System and was employed with various companies in Tippah County that included Fryar Sawmill, Inc. and FootCaress Corporation. A member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Mr. Hodges will be remembered for his love of quail hunting with his bird dogs, pitching washers, playing rook, gardening and tending to his chickens. In earlier years, he was known to have enjoyed baseball, basketball, which led him to sharing the opportunity to watch his grandchildren play ball, making music with his group and was partial owner of the Opera House in Ripley. Visitation will be from 2 PM to 4 PM Saturday, July 23 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Judy Morgan ( Dewayne) of Booneville, two sons, Tony Hill (Kathy) and Bobby H. Hodges, Jr. , all of Ripley, two sisters, Ellen Burks of Collierville and Betty Smith of Ripley, eight grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Christine Smithey Hodges, his second wife, Mavienne Smith Hodges and a son, Stephen Hodges. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hodges family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
