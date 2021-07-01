83, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 in her loving home in Amory. Vernell Hodges was born to her late parents, Romie James and Ethel King on August 7, 1937 in Monroe Co. Mrs. Vernell Hodges worked at Aircap until her retirement. Sis. James is survived by six daughters; Rita Hodges of Aberdeen, Martha Evans of Okolona, Nicole Moore (Fredrick) of Shannon, Marilyn Hodges of Nettleton, Toshiba Hodges of Tupelo, and Carleen (Gayton) Bailey of Amory. Two sons; Carnell Hodges and Willie Hodges both of Aberdeen. There are also 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Please remember to wear your face masks. The graveside service will Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove MBC in Aberdeen with Rev. Danny Gladney officiating. Please continue to social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
