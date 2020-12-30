Annie C. Motley Hodum, 92, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Germantwon Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Friday, January 1 at 2 PM at Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.

