Annie C. Motley Hodum, 92, resident of Walnut, departed this life on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Germantown Methodist Hospital following a brief illness. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mrs. Hodum will be at 2 PM Friday, January 1, 2021 in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley with Bro. Gerald Short officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Hodum was born February 20, 1928 in Mississippi, the daughter of the late Ernest Edward and Martha Meeks Motley. Mrs. Hodum was employed with Memphis Furniture Company in Memphis over 20 years before retiring and returning to Tippah County in 1981. A member of Shiloh Church, she enjoyed the outdoors, tending to her garden, flowers and cutting her grass with her riding lawn mower. Talking to friends and relatives on the phone, reading the weekly Southern Sentinel and banana pudding were among her many delights. Blessed with a loving family, Mrs. Hodum is survived by two sons, Charles E. "Gene" Hodum of Piperton, TN and Phillip E. Hodum of Olive Branch, two grandchildren, Charles Taylor Hodum of Lewisburg, MS and Samuel Jackson Hodum of Hernando and a great grandson, Charles Phillip Hodum. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Motley and Ora Mae Crum and a brother, Charlie S. Motley. The family request that memorials be directed to Shiloh Cemetery Fund, c/o Margaret Hodum. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hodum family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
