Brenda Carol Hoffer (née Payne) passed away in her home on Saturday, September 11, 2021, after a prolonged illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 18, 1949, to Ruby Jane Brown and James Willis "Bill" Payne. As a child, Brenda lived in Mississippi with her mother, father, and two older brothers, James "Larry" and Terry. As a teen, her family moved to Kentucky where she met and married the late Teddy Newman and became a first-time mother to son James. Brenda later re-married Robert Snook and welcomed her daughter Samantha. During her time in Kentucky, she became lifelong friends with Sally Welch (née Holcomb). Brenda's parents later divorced and each remarried. Brenda's father had five additional children, Debi Lewis (née Payne), Dorrie Fricano (née Payne), Eddie Lyle, Michelle Mberick (née Oslakovic), and Jennifer Santiago (née Coleman). Brenda then spent time back in Mississippi where she enjoyed many fun days and evenings with her cousins, Wille Mae, Dorothy Jean, Billy Wayne, and Jerry Thomas. As an adult, she moved to the Chicago suburbs to be near her father. In Chicago, she worked for Continental Can Corporation where she met her long time companion, Danny Rhodes. Brenda and Danny recently celebrated their 40 year anniversary. In the mid-'80s, Brenda and Danny relocated to Port Saint Lucie, Florida for Danny's work. Brenda began college to become a Nurse and graduated in 1993 from Indian River Community College. Brenda worked at Martin Memorial Hospital as a Nurse, then as a home health Nurse, and retired in the early 2000s. During her time in nursing school, she met her second lifelong friend, Sue Stutzke (née Farrell), and Sue's husband, Michael. Brenda loved life and her family. She traveled as much as she could. Some of her travels included: Paris, Ireland, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Tupelo, Mississippi to visit family, and several cruises in the Caribbean. Brenda could be described as a Disney "mega-fan" and enjoyed many trips to Disney World with her daughter and other loved ones. She enjoyed visits from her family in her later years, most notably her great-nephew, Jimmy Payne and his wife, Kelly, and their children of Allen Park, Michigan. She also loved visits from her spoiled granddog, Maverick. Brenda enjoyed many hobbies, including being an avid reader, playing cards (especially poker, where she excelled), watching period and sci-fi movies, picking out couture fashion for her friends, and playing hidden object games to keep her mind sharp. Brenda believed that Jesus Christ was her personal Savior and was intimately familiar with the Bible. Brenda wasn't perfect, she had some regrets, but she would do anything for those she cared about. She loved her children and wanted the absolute best for them and was their number one supporter and fan. Brenda is survived by her longtime partner, Danny Rhodes of Port Saint Lucie; son, James Newman (Sharon) of Port Saint Lucie; daughter, Samantha Korkosz (Steve) of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother, Eddie Lyle of Tupelo; sisters, Debi Lewis (Bobby) of Palm Bay, Florida, Dorrie Fricano (Chris) of Delray Beach, Florida, Michelle Mberick (Ahmed) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jennifer Santiago (Marcial) of Geneva, Illinois; her great uncle, Auther Payne (Lucille) of Harlingen, Texas; and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and one very special mailman. She was preceded in death by her father, James "Bill" Payne; mother, Ruby Brown; and brothers, James "Larry" Payne and Terry Payne (JoAnn). Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, September 18, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Brenda's life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Graveside services will follow at Priceville Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.