FRANKLIN, NC -- Ralph Hoffman, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home in Franklin, NC. Services will be on Friday, March 27th at Dowdle Cemetery. Born in Pontotoc, MS, he was the son of the late Ralph H. and Anne Belle Williams Hoffman. Ralph is survived by a sister, Anne Barkley of Blue Mountain, MS and numerous cousins. Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

