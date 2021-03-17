Charles Anthony Wayne Hogan, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Pheba Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Pheba Community Cemetery. Burial will follow at Pheba Community Cemetery.

