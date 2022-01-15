James "Stan" Stanley Hogan, 64, of Jackson, MS was born June 11, 1957, in Pontotoc, MS—the oldest son of Roberta Kimp and the late Bobby Joe Kimp. He was a 1975 graduate of North Panola High School and attended Jackson State University. Stan was passionate about working with his hands and engaging in Industrial Arts classes under the instruction of Mr. Dodson at North Panola High School during the early 1970s. He worked in the food service industry as a Maitre d' most of his life in Jackson and New Orleans, LA. While residing in Atlanta, GA, he worked as a care giver for many patients at an assisted living facility. He returned to Mississippi in 2012 and became a care giver to his mother. Stan was a kind, easy going man who could say so much in very few words. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Atlanta Braves. Stan began his battle with cancer in 2005. We celebrate his journey, and we thank God for taking care of him. We rejoice that he was received into the loving embrace of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and ushered into the presence of God where there are no more struggles, no more pain, no more chemo, no more radiation, and no more cancer. Stan accepted Christ as his Savior at a ministry in Atlanta. Stan was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bobby" T. Kimp and his step father, Bobby Joe Kimp. He is survived by his mother, Roberta Kimp (Jackson, MS); daughter, Jacquetta Wallace Hayes (Greg) (Holly Springs, NC); grandchildren—Jordan and Jason Veals, (Holly Springs, NC); sister, Cheryl Haynes (Jackson, MS); brother, Joseph Dwayne Kimp, Sr. (Jackson, MS); sister, Faye Kimp (Magnolia, MS); sister, Paula Fondren (Batesville, MS); brother, Lonnie William Haynes, Jr. (Jackson, MS); nieces and nephews—Jasmine Haynes (Jackson, MS); Joseph Dwayne Kimp, Jr. (Batesville, MS): Jeremy Kimp (Batesville, MS); LaDarius Kimp (Tyeisha), (Denton, TX); DeMarcus Kimp (Keithia), (Pearl, MS); Brittanie Kimp (Jackson, MS); Javion Kimp (Denton, TX); aunts and uncle—Ada Bell "Auntie" Dogan (Pontotoc, MS); Barbara Moore (Robert); (Springfield, IL.); Joyce Addison, (Charlotte, NC); six great nieces, six great nephews, and many cousins that he loved dearly. Viewing will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 9 AM - 10 AM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Graveside service will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
