WEST POINT, MS -- Christine Hogan Smith, 54, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Payne Chapel Church Cemetery, Monroe County, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Payne Chapel Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Payne Chapel Church Cemetery.

