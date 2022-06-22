Sue Willie Hogan

Sue Willie Hogan passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her home in Okolona, MS at the age of 90.Sue Willie Hogan leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Rev Gloria McKinney (Wren, MS), two sons, Willie Joe Hogan , Wren, MS and Bobby Wayne Hogan, Amory, MS, and two brothers, Arzell(Thelma) Wilson of Amory, MS, and Willie Bob (Barbara) Ivy of Wren, MS. She was preceded in death by parents, Idella Thornton-Ivy and Zephaniah Thornton, husband, Henry Hogan, daughter, Mary Sue, son Henry Earl , step son, Pete Hogan, and brother, Willie James Thornton. Services will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Union Grove UMC in Nettleton, MS at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at Union Grove UMC, Nettleton, MS and burial will follow at union Grove Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements

