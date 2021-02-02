Betty Fay Hogue passed away February 1, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital due to illness. She was born May 6, 1933. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed her gardening, cooking, and canning goods for the garden. She worked at Ripley Manor Nursing Home, then finished out her job career at Piper Impact in New Albany, where she retired. A visitation for Betty will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 1pm to 2pm at United Funeral Service, with a graveside service at 3pm at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Betty is survived by five children; Harold Hogue, Joy Dees, Linda Jarvis (Roger), Karen Cash (James), Dean Hogue (Sherry), twelve grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, brother Leon Hall (Betty), two sisters; Jessie Mauney (Benny), Edna Beard (Mike). She is preceded in death by her husband, Larvie Hogue and one son-in-law, Ronnie Dees. A special Thanks to the Tippah County Health and Rehab. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
