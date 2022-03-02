Billy Hogue, 81, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 01, 2022. He was former employee of Raymond Hill Furniture and Appliance business for over 50 years before retiring. After retirement he still continued helping people by repairing their appliances. He enjoyed repairing appliances and other things for people and taking road trips. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday, March 04, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Steve Lampkin and Bro. Kenneth Corley officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery. He is survived by his son, Brian Hogue (Amy) of Baldwyn; daughter, Jennifer Moore (Brent) of Ripley; grandchildren, Ky Hogue (Laken), Corley Hogue, Bellamy Hogue, Dax Hogue, Izzy Hogue, Haylee Dillard (Randy), and Kayla Palmer; (10) great-grandchildren; brothers, Sammy Hogue of Baldwyn, Lonnie Hogue of Racine, WI and Benny Hogue (Doris) of New Albany; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Sally Marshall Hogue; wife, Ella Sue Chisholm Hogue (passed 1/18/2022); sister, Jimmie Sue Watson; nieces, Sheila Hutcheson and Judy Stevenson; nephew, Donald Watson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from noon until service time @2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.