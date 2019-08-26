On Friday afternoon August 23, 2019, Christopher Alex Hogue, 16, resident of Ripley and student at Ripley High School, died as the result of a two vehicle accident that occurred in Union County near New Albany. Funeral Services remembering the life of Alex will be at 2 PM Tuesday August 27 at Faith Fellowship Church in Ripley with Bro. Warren Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery near Ashland. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Alex was born September 9, 2002 in Corinth, MS and is the son of Kevin and Melissa Hall of Ripley and Donald Hogue of Ripley. He was a sophomore at Ripley High School and in earlier years was a member of the Jr. High Tiger football team. Though his life was short, Alex loved his family and enjoyed the opportunities he shared with his cousins. He loved life and will be remember for his wonderful and genuine sense of humor. Fishing, swimming, video games and participating in the U. F. C. were favorite pasttimes . The wonderful memories he gave to his family and friends will be cherished always . His presence and loving spirit will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will continue today until service time at Faith Fellowship Church. In addition to his parents, his memory will be treasured by three sisters, Sissy Hogue of Tupelo, Vickie Hopkins of Ripley and Mirenda Hopkins of Red Banks, one brother, Christopher Hogue of Tupelo, his grandfather, Roscoe Watkins of Ripley, one step sister, Paisleigh Hall of Walnut, three step brothers, Carter and Peyton Hall, both of Walnut and Hunter Clark of New Albany and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda Watkins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Alex's family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfunealhome.com
