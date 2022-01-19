Ella Sue Chisholm Hogue 79, born January 18, 1943 passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Sue graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1961. She had worked for Pennington Ford and PCEPA before retiring from FMB after 43 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. for the public. To protect loved ones from sickness the family will not be present for the visitation and there will be no public service. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Hogue of Baldwyn; daughter, Jennifer Moore (Brent) of Ripley; son, Brian Hogue (Amy) of Baldwyn; (7) grandchildren, Ky Hogue (Laken), Corley Hogue, Bellamy Hogue, Dax Hogue, Izzy Hogue, Haylee Dillard (Randy) and Kayla Palmer; (10) great-grandchildren; brother-in-laws, Sammy Hogue of Baldwyn, Benny Hogue (Doris) of New Albany and Lonnie Hogue of Racine, Wisconsin; niece, Beth Ann Rushing (Steve); host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Merle Baggett Chisholm; brother, Dale Chisholm and sister-in-laws, Martha Ann Chisholm and Jimmie Sue Watson. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
