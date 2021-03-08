Gary Dean Hogue, 73, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo. He was born in Baldwyn on February 23, 1948 to Troy Hogue, Sr. and Beulah Hogue. Before his declining health forced retirement 2009, he enjoyed a 38 year career with Daybrite lighting. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and spent any amount of time he could, hunting, fishing and camping. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, his dogs, Bubba and Little Girl and his cat, Missy. His vibrant positive attitude was unwavering and will leave an everlasting impression in the hearts of those he loved. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Hogue of Verona; two daughters, Melinda Mason (Richard Reed) of Belden and Beverly Christopher (Joey) of Shannon; son, Dewayne Hogue (Cindy Smith) of Nettleton; four step-children, Chris Waters (Sherry) of Pontotoc, Lisa Sanders (Terry) of Saltillo, Tammy Dunn (Mike) of Saltillo and Kerral Waters (Donna) of Verona; seven grandchildren; Courtney Mason, Brittany Cuevas, Justin Mason, Miranda Christopher, Chana Hogue, Brandon Christopher and Chance Hogue; six step-grandchildren, Mark Gillespie, Christopher Waters, John Waters, Megan Reeves, Kasey Lopez and Ben Dunn; 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Elsie Magers (Milford) of Lucedale, Nelda Pearce (Jimmy) and Lemoise Hinds all of Mantachie; brother, Junior Hogue (Shelia) of Mantachie; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Lanon and Lola Coleman; sister, Irene Bruff; brothers-in-law, Johnny Bruff and Wayne Hinds; nephew, Tommy Hogue; and grandson, Shawn Gillespie. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM today (Tuesday, March 9, 2021) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Paul Carson and Bro. John Gale officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial park. Visitation was held from 4 -7 PM Monday, March 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Justin Mason, Brandon Christopher, Mark Gillespie, Christopher Waters, John Waters, Ben Dunn and Chance Hogue. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM today at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
