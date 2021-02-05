M. Wayne Hogue, 74, resident of Ripley, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in the comfort of his home following a brief illness. The family has requested a private service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Wayne was born May 14, 1946, in Ripley MS, the son of the late Ruben (Ted) & Opal (Tigner) Hogue . He was a 1954 graduate of Pine Grove High School and enjoyed working as a truck driver for over thirty years. Mr. Hogue spent his childhood and adult life in Tippah County and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. His hobbies included working with horses, playing pool and sharing quality time with his loving family. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Married in 1970, Mr. Hogue is survived by the love of his life and wife, Diana L. (Hourselt) Hogue, his loving daughter Tammy (Hogue) McPeak of New Albany MS, two sons Wayne Bruce (Licia) and Michael Bruce (Lori) both of Illinois. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, a very special soon to be great-grandchild, one sister Barbara Greer(Billy) and one brother Donald Hogue, both of Ripley and special cousins Lula Rose and Billy Rose that he loved dearly. Mr Hogue is also preceded in death by a nephew Christopher Alex Hogue and a cousin Noia Hogue . The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hogue family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
