Evelyn Hokey

Evelyn M. Hokey, 62, passed away Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She retired from the Tupelo School District in 2009. She was a member and Sunday school Teacher at Touched From God Ministry. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Johnnie Hokey and Sherri ( Frank) Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. To view and sign the registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome. com

