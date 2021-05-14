Carolyn Fesmire Holbrook, 73, passed away Saturday, May 08, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hill Crest Cemetery..

