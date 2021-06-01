Mary Lou Holbrook, 81, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Liberty United Methodist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8 PM.

