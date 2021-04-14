Robert Holbrook, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Regional One Center in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday from 9:00 am until the service.

