Boyd Preston Holcomb, 86, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at NMMC Hospice - Tupelo, MS. Boyd was born December 26, 1933 in Arcadia, NE. After high school, he served 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He married Rebecca Turner in 1957 in St. Louis, MO. He retired from Missouri Department of Natural Resources and moved to Pontotoc, MS in 1996. He loved the Lord and served in various church roles over the years. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Turner Holcomb; his sons, Bruce Holcomb and Dr. Mark Holcomb; grandson, Michael Boyd McCarty; granddaughters, Angela McCarty and Kaylee Holcomb; one great-grandson, Austin James McCarty; and one brother. He is preceded in death by his parents; Ray and Merle Holcomb; daughter, Cheryl Millington; sisters, Shirley Hruby and Shayrell Cox and nephew, Tim Holcomb. The Funeral Procession will be leaving Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc at 4:30PM with the Graveside Service to be held at 5PM at Salmon Cemetery with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
