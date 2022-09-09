Purchase Access

Charles Allen Holcomb passed away Thursday, September 9, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 74. Born May 29, 1948 in Tupelo, Charles was the son of Charlie and Kathryn King Holcomb. After his high school graduation he attended Itawamba Community College He proudly served his country in the United States Army. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Joan Barber Holcomb. Charles worked as a self employed gunsmith and also laid carpet. He was a member of Furrs Baptist Church where he served on the security team. His family remembers his wonderful sense of humor. He cherished the time he spent which his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his love of guns. Charles leaves behind his wife of nearly 54 years, Joan Barber Holcomb of Furrs; two children, Sherry Quimby (Jay) of Oxford and Scotty Holcomb (Donna) of Algoma; three grandchildren, Katelyn Herdahl (David), Hailey Holcomb and Ashton Holcomb; three great-grandchildren, Canaan, Kali, and Charleigh Herdahl; a sister, Patricia Ridlen (Danny) of Guntown; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Barber (Dean) and Eddie Barber (Tammy); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Boyce and Eulah Barber; and a brother-in-law, Roy Barber. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Gary Pettit and Bro. Joseph Faulkner officiating. Burial with military honors will be in New Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Shannon Gunter, Carey McMullan, Eric Farris, Dusty Barber, Doug Barber, and Eric Barber. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Keith, James Malone, and Larry Flynt. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

