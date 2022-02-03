Don Holcomb, CDR USN-Ret., died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 25, 1935, in Fulton, MS, a son of Cecil and Laura Holcomb. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Huey, Jacquelin, and Margaret. He married Sarah Spalding in 1964, and she preceded him in death in 1986. Surviving are their children, Theresa McBride (Scott) of Rolla, MO, Bethany Freeman (Joseph) of St. Louis, MO, Michael Holcomb (Carrie) of Overland Park, KS, and Amanda Stockman of Kansas City, MO, and eleven grandchildren. Also surviving is his wife, Linda Prestage Holcomb, whom he married in 2007, along with four step-children, Kathy West, Chip Prestage, Melanie Cleveland, and Lee Prestage, and six step-grandchildren. A 1953 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, he attended Itawamba Junior College and Delta State University on football scholarships and graduated in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in biology. In later years, 1977-78, he earned a master's degree in operations management from the University of Arkansas. He started at 26-year military career in 1953 in the MS National Guard and US Army Reserve, attaining the rank of sergeant. He entered the U.S. Navy flight training program in 1958 and was commissioned Ensign and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1959. He was a Vietnam War veteran and retired from naval service in 1978 with the rank of Commander. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Fulton and also attended Fulton United Methodist Church with his wife Linda. He was a life member of the Military Officers Association, American Legion, and life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. A private family service will be held at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton at 3 p.m. Friday, February 4, with the Rev. Phillip Box officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Indian Creek, Mo. A graveside service with full military honors will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 10, at Resurrection Cemetery in Jefferson City, MO. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton, MS is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to Christ the King or United Methodist Churches in Fulton, MS. Condolences may be shared with the Holcomb family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
