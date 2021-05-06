James Earl Holcomb, 61, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 9, 1959 In Lee County to Thomas Gene Holcomb and Anita Herring Holcomb Maples. He leaves behind his son, Wesley Holcomb; his mother, Anita Maples and step-father, Billy; and two brothers, Robert Holcomb and wife, Teresa and Jimmy Holcomb; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle; his father and two brothers. The family will honor James's memory with a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

