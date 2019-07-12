Maralyn Benton Holcomb, 84, died peacefully at her home in Jackson July 9, 2019 surrounded by her children following a lengthy illness. She was born in Tupelo October 14, 1934 to William Benton Holcomb, Jr. and Mary Reed Pegues Holcomb. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1952 and maintained many lifelong friendships with her classmates. An only child who had lost both of her parents by the time she was barely an adult, she was determined to have a large family of her own and she adored each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and history buff, especially of her own family story. She was proud of her bound copy of "The Holcomb Book" which traced her family's journey back to 12th century England. She spent several years working in her family's business, W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors before marrying and moving to Jackson where she began raising her family. Later, she obtained a nursing degree and retired as a nurse with Jaquith Nursing Home at the Mississippi State Hospital in 1999. She was known to all as funny and warm and a person of devout faith. In her later years, her favorite pastime was sitting on her deck and enjoying the birds she fed and all of the squirrels that came along with them. If one phrase from an old hymn might capture her spirit, it was one she often repeated: "His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me." She was preceded in death by her parents, William Benton Holcomb, Jr. and Mary Reed Pegues Holcomb, and the father of her children, James Morgan Hussey, Sr. She is survived by her four children, Susan Hussey Wade, Mary Marla Hussey, James Morgan Hussey, Jr., and William Holcomb Hussey and their families including four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, every one of whom she loved very much. Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A private interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the The MIND Center, University of Mississippi Medical Center, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, Mississippi 39216.
