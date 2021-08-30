Martha Lynn McNeece Holcomb, 70, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at her home in New Albany. She was born May 4, 1951, in Tupelo, to Truman Lawson and Mauvine Hankins McNeece. She attended New Salem Baptist Church in Fulton, where she had previously lived, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. She was a parts specializer for American Motors for several years, and was a home maker. She was a master seamstress, avid reader, and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She especially loved being a grandmother. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Roger Holcomb; one son, John Holcomb (Alexis) of Colorado Springs, CO; one daughter, Morgan Coombs of New Albany; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Aidan, Natalie, Samuel, Emma, Donnie, and Jordan; two special aunts, Greta Lou West and Nadine McNeece; one uncle John McNeece; and several other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
