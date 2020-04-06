Patricia Ann Carter Holcomb, 79, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Westminster, SC. She was a kind loving Christian Pastor's wife, mother, and grandmother. She always put others before herself. She loved singing and playing gospel music. She is survived by three daughters, Kathy Holcomb, Tupelo, MS, Libby Suddieth, Saltillo, MS and Gloria Groover, Westminster, SC; one son, Tim Holcomb, Tupelo, MS; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one sister/best friend, Nell Carter Nelson; three brothers, Jamie Carter, Leroy Carter, and Bobby Carter. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bro. Boyce Holcomb; daughter, Lisa Holcomb; parents, Solomn and Dessie Carter; three brothers, Stephen Carter, Larry Carter, and Danny Carter; and two sisters, Linda Carter and Hazel McElhaney. There will be a graveside service Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11AM at Michie Cemetery, Vaiden, MS with Bro. Jamie Groover officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
