Timothy Delane Holcomb, age 69, of Ecru, MS passed away on August 12, 2021. He was born on September 17, 1951 to Loy and Pauline Holcomb in Pontotoc, MS. He graduated from Ecru High School in 1969. Tim worked as a purchasing clerk at Pontotoc County for 29 years. He was a faithful and lifelong member of Cairo Baptist Church and shared his talents in church callings that shaped and defined him, including serving as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher for over 40 years. Tim loved sports and could be found traveling across North Mississippi watching his children, grandchildren, and their teammates play ball. Tim was blessed as being a conversationalist second to none. He will be remembered for his entertaining stories, well timed jokes, unfailing work-ethic, and generous use of time for his community and church family. He was a member of the Cattlemen's Association of 30 years. Tim appreciated a well kept garden, and was always ready to offer a useful tip or trick. In addition to his wife of 48 years Patricia, Mr. Holcomb leaves behind his two daughters, Jennifer Hudson of Dumas, MS and Julie Eaton(John) of Tiplersville, MS; and one son, Jacob Holcomb of Ecru, MS; 6 grandchildren, Ethan, Will, and Jack Hudson of Dumas, MS and Rory, Ruby, and Ellis Eaton of Tiplersville, MS; and his siblings, Lois Smith, Rachael Sommers, and Clinton Holcomb. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loy and Pauline; two sisters, Wilma Jean Berryhill and Willa Dean Horton; and two brothers, Hoyle and Sam Holcomb. Services will be Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 3PM at Cairo Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Owen and Bro. Matt Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Cairo Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Will Tutor, Wayne Stokes, Dennis Foster, Sam Anderson, James Matthews, and Shane Long. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim McCarver, Mike Reeder, Keith Herring, Reggie Collums, Dyerl Foster, and Travis Little. Visitation will be Sunday, August 15th, 1PM until service time of 3PM at Cairo Baptist Church.
