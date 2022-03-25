Dinah Sue Holcomb Windham, 64, passed away March 22, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House, after a short illness. She loved her family and friends more than anything and anyone who met her, loved her. She also loved the beach, people, traveling, concerts, sports, and her fur babies but most of all Jesus. Dinah is survived by her "Mama Rain", Lorene Holcomb; 3 sisters, Debo Bullard of Lakeland, FL, Tabbie Walton(Kevin) of Nettleton, and Lee Smith(Talmadge) of Ozark; brother, Joey Holcomb(Sonya) of Pontotoc; 12 beloved nieces and nephews; 8 great nieces and nephews; her beloved fur baby, "J", in the care of her lifelong friend, Margaret Murphy; her longtime friend, Mickey Hicks; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Joe Holcomb; her mother, Doris Frances Croft; brother, Dale Windham; and her grandparents. There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date by her family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.