Eddy Holden of Amory, Mississippi passed away February 1, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness. He is a graduate of Amory High School, attended Itawamaba Community College, Mississippi State and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Mississippi. Eddy spent his lifetime in sales in several different industries and enjoyed supporting his school's athletic programs. Eddy is survived by his wife, Linda Puckett Holden. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed & Frances Holden. Due to COVID, there will be an immediate family service in memory of Eddy at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Amory High School Athletics, P.O. Box 338, Amory, MS 38821 or to a charity of choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.