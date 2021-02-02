Eddy Holden of Amory, Mississippi passed away February 1, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness. He is a graduate of Amory High School, attended Itawamaba Community College, Mississippi State and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Mississippi. Eddy spent his lifetime in sales in several different industries and enjoyed supporting his school's athletic programs. Eddy is survived by his wife, Linda Puckett Holden. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed & Frances Holden. Due to COVID, there will be an immediate family service in memory of Eddy at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Amory High School Athletics, P.O. Box 338, Amory, MS 38821 or to a charity of choice.

