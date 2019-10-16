WATER VALLEY -- Charlotte Holder, 71, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Yalobusha General Nursing Home in Water Valley. Services will be on Friday October 18, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home 206 Martin St. Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday 10:00 a.m. one hour before services at Serenity Daniels. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Water Valley Serenity Daniels is in charge of services.

