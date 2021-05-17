Freddie Ray Holder, 70, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his home in Altitude. He was born in Booneville on June 19, 1950, to Marshal Ray Holder and Mary Delaphene Lowery Holder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, especially rabbit hunting, and running his beagles. Freddie loved his family and spending time with them. Mr. Holder owned and operated Holder's Home Center since 1972. In 2005 he was delighted for his son, Brad, to join him and his wife, Gail, in running the business. He loved his customers and getting to know new people. Visitation for Mr. Holder will be Tuesday night, May 18, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday the 19th at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. William Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Gail Johnson Holder; son, Brad Holder of Booneville; daughter, Carla Holder Bray (Randy) of Corinth; brother-in-law, Jimmy Bonds of Booneville; sister-in-laws, Sharlet Henderson (Ricky), Melvy Morman, and Sharie Jones (Jerry), all of Booneville; mother-in-law, Barbara Johnson; grandchildren, Chaise Sappington (Genny) of Corinth; Hailey Holder, Addi Holder, both of Booneville, Cadi Bray, Riley Bray, both of Booneville, Conner Bray of Corinth; great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Coban, Kaisley, Berkley, and Callen. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Brenda Bonds; sister-in-law, Janeth Lambert; father-in-law, Dwain Johnson. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
