CAIRO -- Joyce Holder, 73, passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 pm at Fairview Church of God. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5 pm until service time at 2 pm on Sunday at the church. . Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.