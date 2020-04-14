Wilma Holder, 93, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. She was born September 16, 1926 to the late Andrew Malachi Pearce and the late George Dewey Gregory Pearce. She retired from Abbott Labs after many years of service. She was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and enjoying the holidays with friends and family. A private family service will be 3:00 pm on Thursday April 16, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her son, Jerry (Amelia) Holder of Fulton; daughter, Janet (Stephen) Winkler of Saltillo; granddaughters: Danelle Hughes of Tupelo, Shanda Wood of Fulton, Brandi (Bryan) Wood of Fairview community; great-grandsons: Tyler (Lexus) Wood, Gage Wood, Jaxon Hughes; great-granddaughters: Haylee (Austin) Sheffield, Kennady (Jon-Michael) McNab, Gloria Wood, Harper Wood; great, great-granddaughters: Paris and Piper Sheffield. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil C. Holder; sisters: Martha Marcine Orsborn, Nell Tucker, Miriam Holder; brother, James Buford (JB) Pearce. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Assosciation in Wilma's memory. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
