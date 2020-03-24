Donnie Wayne Holesome was born October 16, 1954 to the late Nettie Mae Hamilton and James Edwards in Pontotoc, MS. He accepted Christ at an early age, and was a member of McDonald United Methodist church. On March 10, 1983, Donnie married the love of his life, Bonnette Cherry. God blessed them with thirty-seven years of marriage. Donnie was a family man who loved all and was loved by all. On Sunday, March 22, 2020, he departed this earthly life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Donnie is preceded in death by his parents: James Edwards, Nettie Mae Hamilton, and Murl Hamilton, and three brothers: David Lee Armstrong, Jimmy Morris Holesome, and Bobby Holesome. Donnie leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of thirty-seven years Bonnette C. Holesome of Pontotoc, MS; one sister Dorothy Holesome of Peoria, IL; two brothers Willie (Ella) Holesome of Baldwin, MS and James (Brenda) Patton of Jackson, TN; one aunt Emma Harrell of Pontotoc, MS; four brother in laws: Rev. Donnell (Kathaleen) Cherry of New Albany, MS, Lee Cherry of Pontotoc, MS, Henry (Shirley) Cherry of Algoma, MS, and Thomas Joe (Mary) Cherry of Pontotoc, MS. Although he didn't have any children of his own, he helped raise his nieces PeTrina C. Gates of Pontotoc, MS, Takeshia Cherry of New Albany, MS, Eugenia Holesome of Peoria, IL, and his nephew Eric Holesome of Peoria, IL. He also helped raise their children: Derien Cherry, Stephanie Cherry, J'Kendrick Cherry, Taniyah Welch, LaCora Holesome, Jordan Grandy, Landon Newby-Holesome, Kayla Newby-Holesome, Anthony Newby-Holesome, and one great great niece Kaitlyn C. Cherry. He also leaves a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. A private family service will be Thursday, March 26, 2020. Interment will be at New Salem MB Church Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
72°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 7:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.