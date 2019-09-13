RIENZI -- Charles Alfred Holland, 70, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 5-9 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

