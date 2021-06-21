Danny Ray Holland, 64, resident of Hickory Flat for 25 years and retired contractor, died unexpectedly of natural causes Friday evening, June 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Holland will be at 12 noon Tuesday, June 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Clay Stegall officiating. Burial will follow in McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat. Mr. Holland was born February 4, 1957 in Memphis, TN and is the son of Rayburn Lonzo Holland of Memphis and the late Dorothy Beliew Holland. A Christian, he received his education at Whitehaven High School in Memphis. Mr. Holland will be remembered as an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting and NASCAR. He was a family oriented person who had a special love for his grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 12 Noon at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include his daughter, Heather Herman (Bobby) of Dumas, four sisters, Judy Jetton of Sardis, Beverly Rowe of Estil Springs, TN, Sharon Bell of Newport, TN and Tina Holland of Memphis, three brothers, James Holland of Memphis, Mark Holland of Counce, TN and Timothy Holland of Hernando, MS and three grandchildren, Kailey, Bryson and Rylee Herman. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
