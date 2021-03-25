Emma Francis Cartwright Holland, 88, passed away at her home on March 25, 2021. She enjoyed going to church, listening to gospel music and she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Jesus Name House of Prayer Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, March 26, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Vuncannon and Bro. Scotty Downs officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters Linda Rone, Amanda Graham and Sandy Yates (Greg); son, Jimmy Holland (Sandy);daughter-in-law, Missie Holland; (12) grandchildren; (22) great-grandchildren; (4) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Verlin Leo Holland; parents, Renzy Lee and Mary Maude Knight Cartwright; sons, Sammy Dean Holland, Gary Bryan Holland and Jackie Holland and his wife, Pat; great-grandson, Kason Daniel Umfress; (5) brothers and (4) sisters. Her grandchildren and Orvil Hicks and Timmy Bullock will serve as her pallbearers. Visitation will be at the funeral home from noon until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
