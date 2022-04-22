Gregory Allen "Pace" Holland, 59 passed away on April 17, 2022 at his home. He was a self-employed auto body repairman and he enjoyed, fishing, collecting coins, metal detecting, working on cars and making knifes. He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Kenneth Gentry officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. He is survived by his sons, Jody Holland (Julie) and Blake Holland all of Booneville; sister, Linda Parmer of Mantachie; brothers, Tim Holland of Marietta and Lanny Holland (Anita) of Houston Community; grandchildren, Robert Holland, Charles Holland and William Holland; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Cotton" and Vernell Hall Holland and his brother, Chris Holland. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
