Deborah Kay Moses Holland, at age 68, fulfilling the two great Biblical admonitions of our God to love him first and then our neighbor as thyself, met her Creator face to face at 5:45 PM Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief struggle with Covid-19. Kay was born in humble beginnings on April13, 1952 in Lee County to the late Herman Moses, a man with strong Native American heritage and Gertrude Edwards Moses. She attended Plantersville Schools and graduated from Nettleton High School in 1970 where she endeared herself to all her school mates. Kay married Billy Joe Holland in July 1971 and to this union was born Deanna and Brian. Later in life, they divorced and she found the constant and protective companionship of John Hall, a Nettleton pharmacist and businessman. Kay had varied work experiences in her life including assisting on the Sadie J Farm early in life. She worked for PeopLoungers, McDuffie Pharmacy, and in the last decade or so, she became a beloved presence at the Tupelo Flee Market selling jewelry she and her friends made and brokered-needless to say, she loved the sparkling things of life. Kay, simply put, was a sweet soul-her nature was gentle and her countenance solid and stoic. Her inner strength derived from her faith made her a "mountain top" lady as she endured not only her own struggles but the struggles of her family whom she loved more than life. Selfless to a fault, she gave and gave everything she had to see that her family was cared for and loved. This extended to the greater community as well. Adventurous and daring, Kay loved spur of the moment trips and gatherings, was always the life of the party, loved nothing better than family beach trips, shopping sprees with the grands and just being the most amazing Nana anyone could hope for. Kay was an active participant in all things Nettleton, was a beloved member of Crosspointe Fellowship Church where her son-in-law is pastor. A gentle, giant of a lady has left our near presence but has rejoined her family gone before, her precious granddaughter, Alex and met her Savior. What a Day of Rejoicing when the Circle will be unbroken. Farwell Kay, Nana, friend-until we met again. A service celebrating her life and her salvation will be held at 3 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Crosspointe Fellowship Church in Nettleton with Bro. Tommy Ray Dabbs officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time only on Sunday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Kay is survived by her daughter, Deanna Kay Holland Dabbs and her husband, Tommy Ray, and Brian Jonathan Holland, all of Nettleton; and their father, Billy Joe Holland (Judy) of Mooreville; her companion, John Hall of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Emma Kate Dabbs Taylor (Jackson) of Plantersville, Holly Beth Dabbs, Briley Dabbs, and Benton Dabbs, all of Nettleton, Blaze and Allison Holland of Nettleton; her siblings, Jean Collums (Jervis, deceased) of Walls, MS, and Tommy Moses (Lynda Marcy Moses) of Auburn Community; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended family throughout the Mid-South. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Gert; her beloved granddaughter, Alex Holland; and her beau, Hank Potmeisel; and her siblings, Carl "Doodle" Moses, Charles Moses, and Bobby Joe Moses.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.