SHANNON -- Marguerite Miller Holland, 75, passed away Friday, January 03, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Pine Grove M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 3-5 p.m. and family hour 5-6p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona .

